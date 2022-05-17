Clean Juice Names Tripp Setliff as New Chief Operating Officer

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick-service restaurant announced today it has hired Tripp Setliff to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In the role, Tripp will oversee all store operational initiatives including development, supply chain, training, and field support to grow average unit sales volumes and profitability, while Clean Juice continues its explosive expansion across the United States.

Tripp is a veteran fast-casual, quick-serve franchise restaurant executive having worked with Jersey Mike’s Subs and Cici’s Pizza brands. Tripp’s franchise operations, development, and marketing experience led him to executive leadership roles at Driven Brands, Inc. and Business Network International where he most recently held the role of Vice President of Global Marketing.

“I am extremely humbled and thankful for the opportunity to join such an amazing company focused on offering clean, all organic food options to people across the nation,” said Setliff. “As a North Carolina native, I am proud to be a part of the Clean Juice family, where my aligned core values and professional experience will be utilized to continue growing Clean Juice into a household name while embracing the brand’s mission of “Healthy in Body, Strong in Spirit” for all people and communities.”

From a leadership development standpoint, Tripp will be tasked with continuing the brand’s significant impact on the quick-serve restaurant segment while exploring new ways to support the implementation of scalable and efficient models. Clean Juice recently announced the signing of its 200th unit in less than 7 years and is on track to reach 500 in a record-setting time. Tripp’s goals not only focus on location growth but mentoring and creating a team of health-minded professionals to take Clean Juice into the next era of its amazing story.

“Kat and I are very proud to welcome Tripp and his family to our Clean Juice family,” said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “Tripp brings a level of expertise, drive, and passion that is reflective of our core values, and we are inspired by his commitment and vision as Clean Juice continues a historic growth march and storied journey.”

Tripp earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. When Tripp isn’t working on fine-tuning the operations at Clean Juice, he is found coaching his children’s sports teams or on an outdoor adventure exploring North Carolina’s majestic Blue Ridge mountains with his family.

For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

