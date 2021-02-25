Clean Juice Named #1 Fastest Growing Franchise

Organic QSR Increases Growth Momentum with Industry Accolades, Targets 50 State Expansion

Clean Juice, the nation’s first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar continues to report rapid expansion for its franchise development model across the United States while receiving industry accolades for its growth performance. Most recently, Clean Juice was named the #1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Franchise Gator – a unit of Dominion Enterprises’ Franchise Ventures division, the leading demand generation platform for franchise growth. Clean Juice also ranked 18th in the Franchise Gator Top Emerging Franchises category.

“Clean Juice is more than just juice,” said Clean Juice CEO, Landon Eckles. “We’re an organic food and ‘quick Service restaurant’ brand that continues to grow into a lifestyle entity of its own. With our guests at the center of what we do, Clean Juice fuels its growth by staying true to our core values and delivering truly healthy and organic seasonal menu items, new product innovations including Wraps and Organic Combos, and a recently launched new Cleanse subscription program called Cleanse Club. All of these are designed to inspire and engage our guests toward making clean, healthy food choices.”

Projections for Clean Juice Expansion in 2021

Clean Juice exploded onto the organic food and beverage scene in 2015 and was the nation’s first organic juice concept to earn a coveted certification from the USDA. In just four short years since announcing its franchise program, Clean Juice boomed to 100 stores across 23 states. In 2020 alone – during a global pandemic – Clean Juice added another 29 new franchise locations awarded to 23 new franchisees and added three new states bringing its total to 27 surpassing the halfway point toward its goal of launching the Clean Juice brand in all 50 states.

Gaining momentum in 2021, Clean Juice is projecting to award more than 60 franchise units with approximately 35 of them opening doors for business this year. This is in addition to the planned four store openings in Connecticut with a single franchise partner and four in South Florida, also with a single franchise partner. Clean Juice has also experienced incredible growth in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, which has become Clean Juice’s fastest-growing market with ten stores already open, five opening in Q1 and Q2, eight in development, and another 15 being planned for surrounding communities such as McKinney, Katy-Fulshear, and Park Cities. Clean Juice is now registered to license franchises in 47 states and is working to secure the remaining three in the near future.

Clean Juice credits its continued success on being the first USDA-certified organic juice bar in the nation and trailblazing a new path in this niche market segment, which other concepts have since tried to emulate. The brand also recognizes the contributions and dedication of the Clean Juice Nation’s spectacular line-up of franchisees. From former NFL Super Bowl heroes to hard-working single mothers and a diverse group of people from all backgrounds who value American entrepreneurship and share the common vision behind the Clean Juice brand philosophy of “healthy body, strong in spirit” (3 John 1-2).

Be a part of this incredible growth – www.cleanjuice.com . For franchising opportunities – www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

