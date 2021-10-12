Clean Juice Introduces New Organic Sandwiches

Leading Organic QSR Unveils Third New Center-of-Plate Menu Category as Average Unit Volumes Continue to Increase

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today launched its newest “center of the plate” menu category with New Organic Sandwiches. This new line illustrates the brand’s continued momentum in redefining the organic fast-casual concept as being more than just a juice bar, but an organic eatery. New Organic Sandwiches are the third innovative menu category in as many years preceded by organic salads and wraps.

As part of a full nationwide menu update, the company rolled out four new organic sandwiches including The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, The Ultimate Grilled Cheese, The Egg Salad Sandwich, and The Cali Sandwich. Hand-crafted and made fresh to order with only premium USDA-certified organic ingredients, the sandwiches retail for under $10 in most markets, do not exceed 690 calories, and can be combined with a 16 oz. organic smoothie for $14.95.

“A core business function at Clean Juice is the practice of genuinely listening and responding to what our guests love and want,” said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “As we redefine Clean Juice as a fast-casual organic eatery, we aim to cater to and serve a wider audience base who want to have more organic, nutritious menu options while on the go. We are more than just juice.”

The New Organic Sandwich line includes:

The Cali Sandwich – the most popular sandwich during the pilot program, this fan-favorite is inspired by the West Coast and is made with sprouted grain bread, chicken, provolone cheese, avocado, Himalayan Pink salt, garlic, spinach, and tomato. 610 calories.

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich – is made with sprouted grain bread, cheddar cheese, chicken, spinach, and organic buffalo ranch sauce from Tessemae’s. 560 calories.

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese – this ultimate comfort food is made with sprouted grain bread, provolone cheese, hummus, feta, tomato, spinach, and cheddar cheese. 370 calories.

The Egg Salad Sandwich – this classic sandwich is made with sprouted grain bread, hard-boiled egg, avocado, feta, Himalayan Pink salt, black pepper, and garlic. 690 calories.

In addition to the new sandwich category, Clean Juice also made several other modifications as part of its full menu relaunch including:

Permanently adding the fan-favorite Immunity 2.0 blended juice and The Dragon Fruit Bowl acai bowl from previous limited-time offerings

The company also re-named their Greenoa Bowls to Salads and introduced a new salad, The Protein Bowl, after inspiration from recently-announced National Brand Ambassador, professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow

Within the Acai Bowl category, Clean Juice renamed its Beauty Bowl to The Cold-Brew Bowl, modified The Green Bowl to include organic spirulina (a healthy algae superfood high in protein), and added the super-berry camu camu to The Nutty Bowl

Clean Juice is becoming widely known and trusted for offering its guests nutritious, organic product innovation that focuses on supporting a person’s recommended daily nutritional intake while promoting living a cleaner, healthier lifestyle. Clean Juice is designed to help guests select a variety of nutrient-dense food and beverage items on a more frequent basis. Clean Juice consistently highlights many of Mother Nature’s natural fruits and vegetables harvested during each unique season while bringing those unique ingredients together into masterful concoctions of healthy, organic, menu items. This is a true testament to the brand’s ability to continuously offer fresh, organic, healthy menu items, while placing guests feedback toward new menu innovation at the forefront – a core part of the Clean Juice philosophy.

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com . For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

