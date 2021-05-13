Clean Juice Honors Franchise Partner Successes with Juicey Awards Celebration

Nation’s Leading Organic Juice Bar Crushes 2020 in the Face of a Global Health Crisis

Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S., honored its franchise partners during its annual Juicey Awards event. Clean Juice Chief Executive Officer, Landon Eckles described 2020 as challenging but resolute in lauding its franchise partners and support staff in the company’s response to the global pandemic. He continued by highlighting areas where the company outperformed the industry in growth and how the organic quick-serve restaurant continues to meet and exceed serving its guests amidst the unique demands of COVID-19.

Founders Landon and Kat Eckles kicked off the event by welcoming all franchise partners and home office team members and outlining another record-setting performance in 2020 in which they served more than 2.2 million guests. Eckles continued with the brand’s impressive growth numbers, which have expanded across more than half the United States. The celebration continued with an announcement of nine more award categories presented than the previous year, bringing the total to twenty-one, which are all centered around the brand’s ‘Year of the Guest’ commitment. The brand’s commitment to each guest service experience is the focal point of upcoming menu innovation, value-based choices, and a portfolio of new organic food and beverage educational content.

“The Juicey Awards are about honoring our passionate store owners. We celebrate each for representing the Clean Juice brand and growing lifestyle it represents as we all continue to inspire our communities to become healthier in body and stronger in spirit,” said Eckles. “Despite the challenges of 2020, each franchise partner led with genuine love while serving all guests clean, organic food and beverage offerings.”

The coveted “Operator of the Year” award went to Kevin and Beth Ellis (multi-units in North and South Carolina) and Lane and Lori West (single unit in Southern Pines, North Carolina). The Ellises also won three other awards including the Top Quarters for Kids fundraiser, Clean Juice’s charitable program helping underprivileged children get access and education about organic eating. The “The Rookie of the Year” award went to Angie Lacey from Nocatee, FL, who also won “Best New Store Launch,” a critical first step in a store’s journey.

The “Dylan Hopp – Strong in Spirit” award, named in memoriam to a former employee and given to the franchise partner who best exemplifies the culture and core values of Clean Juice, was given to Gerard Mack of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The “Emerging Leader/One to Watch” award went to Beata Savreski from Wyckoff, New Jersey. John Welsh and Nancy Hall earned the Highest Customer Satisfaction Award (highest Net Promoter Score) as well as Top Loyalist (most loyal and valuable guests in terms of annual spend) from their store in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Additional 2020 Award Recipients:

Top Delivery Sales: Lance and Blake Condray, Campbell, CA

Highest Average Ticket Price: Michelle Constantino, Naperville, IL

Best New Store Launch: Angie Lacey, Nocatee, FL

Comeback Operator of the Year: Scott Teverbaugh, Fishers, IN

Top Marketer: Dan Farrell, Multi-units in MI

Developer of the Year: David and Leilah Tyree, Morristown, NJ

Home Store Manager of the Year: Julia Goodrich, Clearfork, TX

Highest eCJU Completion Ratio: Shaun Stokes, Park West, NC

Top Cleanser: Michelle Constantino, Naperville, IL

Best Prime Costs (COGs and Labor): Jessica Hose, Glen Mills, PA

Highest Guest Count: Kevin and Beth Ellis, Friendly Center, NC

Highest Guest Count Growth: Morgan and Deb Manchester, Wynnewood, PA

Most $50K + Sales Months: Kevin and Beth Ellis, Friendly Center, NC

Clean Juice emerged from the global pandemic with record-breaking growth and guest satisfaction benchmarks and was recently named among the fastest-growing privately held companies in both Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 500 ranking list.

For more information about joining the Clean Juice franchise family, please visit www.CleanJuiceFranchising.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Green salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

