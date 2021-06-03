Clay County Military Family Signs on to Develop Grumpy’s Restaurant Locations

All-American Jacksonville staple continues to expand in North Florida

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Voted Jacksonville’s “Best Kept Secret,” Grumpy’s Restaurant is continuing to add franchise owners to help expand the award-winning local restaurant franchise. Locations open in Orange Park and Middleburg and one coming to St. Johns and Wildlight this would be the 5th Grumpy’s in the area.

The new location anticipated for the Clay County area will be owned by local natives to Clay County, husband-and-wife duo Michael and Tracy Yarbrough. Before owning a Grumpy’s franchise Tracy was working as a Dental Hygienist for 8 years. Prior to that she was in the restaurant industry doing everything from bartending to serving and hosting private parties for a number of big name restaurant brands. Michael has 21 years of blended military and civilian experience. Michael, a disabled veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, has 21 years of blended military and civilian experience, serving in US Army and Florida Army National Guard from 1998-2013.

“My husband and I were born and raised in Clay county and live in Green Cove Springs. We both graduated from Middleburg High School. We choose to help continue Grumpy’s expansion because it is a staple within our community known for its great food and customer service,” said Tracy. “Grumpy’s focuses on family and it’s really important to us that we are focusing on our family, while also helping to create happy memories in our restaurant for the people in our community.”

Founded in 1999, the original Grumpy’s was a dream of a U.S. Navy cook, known as “Chef Grumpy: The Bad Mood Dude.” After retiring, the original “Grumpy” decided to take a leap of faith and continue to serve his community in a different facet.

Grumpy’s has been voted Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” two years in a row, “Best Breakfast”, “Best Place to Work”, and “Best Kept Secret” by the Florida Times-Union. DeLeon was also awarded “Mover & Shaker of the Year,” and voted by Nation’s Restaurant News as one of the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country, and one of 29 Rising Stars by FSR. Recently, Clay Today announced Grumpy’s as the winner of 5 awards for 2021 including “Best Breakfast” “Best Brunch” and it’s Middleburg Franchise location won “Best New Business”.

Grumpy’s Restaurant was born out of passion and love for bringing family and friends together over great diner food. Their commitment and mission are to deliver the highest quality dining experience at an affordable price for families everywhere.

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there are two locations open and three franchise locations in development in Northeast Florida. Including a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $331,200 and $805,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,800 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats. For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com or www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

The post Clay County Military Family Signs on to Develop Grumpy’s Restaurant Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.