With Claudia restaurant closed, Trevor Teich heads for Las Vegas

“Three years is enough for a pop-up. I need a paycheck.”

And so Trevor Teich, chef/owner of the acclaimed pop-up restaurant Claudia (which served its last meal earlier this month) is Las Vegas bound.

Teich has been hired as the sous chef at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire, in the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

“I’ll be there in two weeks,” Teich said.

Teich almost stayed in Chicago. He came close to a deal for his own restaurant in the city, but his investor pulled out. Other restaurants approached Teich as well.

“I did tastings at three or four Chicago restaurants,” he said, “but this is the best fit.”

Twist is considered one of the finest restaurants in Las Vegas. Chef Pierre Gagnaire has restaurants throughout the world, including his three-Michelin-star, eponymous restaurant in Paris.

“We are excited to have Chef Trevor join the Twist by Pierre Gagnaire team here at Mandarin Oriental,” Twist chef de cuisine John Miranda said in a release. “He is a fantastic addition and fits the vision and culture that is planned for 2018 and on. I am looking forward to the influence Trevor brings from both Chicago and Claudia.”

