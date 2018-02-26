Claudia closing; final pop-up dinners will be March 10 and 11

“Unless someone comes out of the woodwork in the next couple of weeks,” said chef Trevor Teich, “Claudia will be done in Chicago.”

If that holds true, Chicago will have lost one of its most interesting dining experiences.

Since 2015, a select number of guests have made their way to the event space at 327 N. Bell Ave. for Teich’s one-weekend-per-month, multi-course, communal-table BYO dinners. Claudia had space for just 16 diners per seating, a maximum of 64 guests each month. Hardly a recipe for long-term success. But, as Teich explained, that was never the point.

“The whole purpose (behind Claudia, named for his mother) was to get my name out there,” said the chef, whose resume includes work at L2O, Acadia, Sixteen and NoMI Kitchen, “and to move beyond to open up a permanent location. It has served its purpose. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to achieve as a pop-up/underground dinner experience. But it’s time to move on.”

Teich will conclude Claudia’s run with a collaboration dinner with Richie Farina (of the no-longer-extant Moto) the weekend of March 10 and 11. There will be a six-course, $140 dinner at 6 p.m. March 10, and an eight-course, $165 dinner at 7 p.m. March 11. (A 10-course dinner at 8:30 p.m. March 10 is already sold out.)

Teich came close to a partnership deal to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but it fell through. Teich hasn’t announced future plans and hasn’t ruled out changing cities.

Pre-paid reservations (prices do not include gratuity) can be made at claudiarestaurant.com.

