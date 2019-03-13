Anthony Souffle / Chicago Tribune
Claudia chef Trevor Teich turns to Kickstarter to finance return of Chicago restaurant

Phil Vettel

Chef Trevor Teich is coming back to Chicago, and plans to turn Claudia, the pop-up restaurant he ran for three years, into a full-time, bricks-and-mortar restaurant.

With a little help via Kickstarter.

Teich, who spent the past year working in Las Vegas (mostly at the heralded Twist by Pierre Gagnaire) launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter at midnight Wednesday. His goal is $30,000, which will let him turn Claudia into the restaurant he always wanted.

“It was exciting and a privilege to work with such talented chefs (in Las Vegas),” he said, “but Chicago is my home town. It’s where I want to be.”

The original Claudia, for those who missed it, served dinner two Sundays per month, two seatings per Sunday, and a maximum 16 guests per seating, in a rented space on the West Side. “It was like setting up and breaking down an entire restaurant every Sunday,” he said. “We operated on a shoestring, and achieved more than I expected. With a regular staff and a regular kitchen.”

RELATED: Review: Claudia's pop-up dinners are elusive but fascinating

Teich has a location in mind, but won’t say where it is, except that it’s “between Lincoln Square and the lakefront.” Claudia will have 25 to 30 seats and will offer two seatings — an early, six-course menu and a more leisurely, 10-course late seating. Menus will change about four times a year, though each menu, Teich said, will be tweaked with minor changes here and there.

Like the pop-up, Claudia will be BYOB, though Teich said he hopes to offer wine service eventually.

Contributors to the Kickstarter campaign can qualify for various rewards, from petit fours at the $25 level to a private dinner for 16 at the $5,000 level. In-between contributions earn dinner for two, four or more.

“With everybody’s help and support, I think I’ve got a really good shot at it,” Teich said.

Teich hopes to open Claudia by March or April 2020; he said he thinks he can have Claudia up and running sooner, but “I prefer to under-promise.”

Find the Claudia Kickstarter campaign here. Just over $5,000 has been pledged at this writing.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

