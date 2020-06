A group of families in a nine-home cul-de-sac in Clarksville set up a neighborhood graduation ceremony for three River Hill High School students on Memorial Day. Darryll Pines,who is set to take over as president of University of Maryland, College Park on July 1, surprised the families and students Neabir Jahangir, Shane Lavner and Vedaant Shah by dressing up in his robes and delivering a commencement speech.