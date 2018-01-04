  1. Home
Claire's tip of the week: How to make pistachio paste

From www.sun-sentinel.com by Claire Perez
For today’s cheesecake recipe, you can buy pistachio paste at specialty food stores, purchase online, or make it at home with just a few ingredients. Combine 3/4 cup of pistachios, blanched and peeled, ½ cup of confectioner’s sugar, 2 tablespoons of corn syrup and ¼ teaspoon of salt in a food processor and process until smooth.

