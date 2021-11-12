Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bars Are Open on Thanksgiving for Dine in and Carry Out

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will be offering a special Thanksgiving menu for dine in or carry out.

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar across the west coast will be open for dine in and carry out this Thanksgiving. All locations will be open from 11am to 6pm on Thursday, November 25th.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will be offering a special Thanksgiving 3-course menu that include traditional dishes like slow roasted turkey, roasted ham, and prime rib. In addition to the traditional dishes Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar also will have their favorites like Salmon Oscar, Roasted Tri-Tip and Grilled Shrimp entrees available for Thanksgiving.

The 3-course dinners include your choice of salad, entrée, and slice of pie. Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will also be featuring seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Martini made with real pumpkin puree and the made from scratch Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie.

In addition to offering the dine in features, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is offering take out holiday platters that including the Slow Roasted Turkey, Smoked Ham or the Turkey & Ham Combo which include garlic cheese bread, Caesar salad, stuffing with savory gravy, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange cranberry relish and

“The holiday season at Claim Jumper is our favorite time of the year, we love that our guests allow us to be part of their celebration whether they are dining in with us or picking up a holiday platter to feed their family at home,” says Jarrett Ritenour, Chief Operating Officer of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “This year is especially exciting for us because we can welcome guests in our dining rooms and see their smiling faces.”

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is also offering take out a la carte items like stuffing, salads, pie, and appetizers for those that enjoy preparing a turkey, but not sides and desserts.

More information on Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar can be found by visiting https://www.claimjumper.com/promotions/thanksgiving-menu.php or calling your local Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar.

