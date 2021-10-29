Claim Jumper will be offering a free entree to all veterans and active military members.

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Thursday, November 11th, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free dine in meal for all veterans and active military members. The free meal options include BBQ Chicken Salad, Classic Cheeseburger, Black Tie Pasta, Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Shrimp, Country Fried Steak, and Southern Fried Chicken.

“This has been a long-standing tradition at Claim Jumper to celebrate our veterans and active military members, we understand all of the sacrifices our veterans and active military members and providing them a free meal is a way for us to say Thank You,” said Jarrett Ritenour, COO of Kelly Operations Group, parent group of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “We hope that this year with all of our dining rooms open that there are a lot of veterans and active military members celebrating with their families in our restaurants.”

Claim Jumper is active in the community and supporting military members is important part of our community roots.

We invite all Veterans and active military members to join us on Thursday, November 11th as a way for Claim Jumper to honor those that have served or are serving our country.

For more information on the Veterans Day and any other Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar promotion visit www.claimjumper.com .

About Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar



Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is based in San Diego, CA and is a chain of Steakhouses throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington state.

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

The post Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day, Thursday November 11th With a Free Meal for Veterans and Active Military Members first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.