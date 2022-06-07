Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Launches Summer Limited Time Menu With Fresh Flavors of the Season





San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar has launched a summer limited time menu with new entrees, dessert, and a cocktail with fresh flavors of the season.

The new entrees include Summer Sea Bass, pan-seared center-cut sea bass topped with a refreshing mango mint salsa and served over lemon parmesan scampi rice with grilled asparagus and the new Apricot-Glazed Grilled Chicken, grilled chicken marinated in a robust apricot-jam, garlic sriracha, white wine sauce and served over lemon parmesan scampi with rice.

Included in the summer limited time menu is a new seasonal flavor of the Original Cream Cheese Pie, the Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie which is set in our shortbread crust and topped with fresh blueberries and blueberry sauce.

In addition, Claim Jumper is offering a new summer cocktail, Water My Lawn Spiked Lemonade, Western Son Watermelon Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, and lemonade.

“Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is known for their home-made, plentiful, fresh, tasty dishes,” said Alisha Merico, Director of Marketing for Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “Our culinary team’s goal was to create beautiful dishes with seasonal flavors of the summer and they nailed their assignment.”

The summer limited time menu is available for dine-in and takeout.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar locations have weekday happy hour with food and drink specials, a weekday lunch menu starting at just $12 that includes Claim Jumper favorites like the fish tacos and chicken pot pie. The lunch menu is available Monday through Friday from 11am until 4pm.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar also offers catering delivery and serves group dining menus in private rooms for special occasions.

For more information on Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar offerings and promotions visit www.claimjumper.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

The post Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Launches Summer Limited Time Menu With Fresh Flavors of the Season first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.