Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Launches Spring Limited Time Menu With a Fresh Take on Classic Dishes

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar has launched a spring limited time menu with a fresh take on classic dishes at all 20 Kelly Operations Group owned and operated Claim Jumper locations.

The spring limited time menu brings newness and fresh flavors to the sandwich, entrée, and cocktail categories. The new Crispy Fish Sandwich is hand-battered white fish topped with fresh pico de gallo, coleslaw, and dill pickles.

The new entrees include Crusted Chicken Parmesan with hand-breaded chicken topped with marinara, white wine and alfredo sauce blend over house-made spaghetti and the Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Pasta loaded with blackened chicken, grilled shrimp, red peppers, and mushrooms tossed in our signature creamy alfredo and white wine sauce over spinach tortellini and bow tie pasta. The pasta entrees are served with Claim Jumper’s signature Garlic Cheese Toast.

The spring limited time menu includes a perfect spring craft cocktail, the new Lemon Basil Vanillatini crafted with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, vanilla-basil infused syrup and fresh lemon juice.

“Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar has always been known for their scratch-made, plentiful, fresh, classic dishes,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “Our culinary team’s goal was to create seasonal classic dishes that resonate with the Claim Jumper customers and that they would be excited to see and taste; and our team reached that goal with new these items.”

The spring limited time menu is available for dine-in and takeout.

In addition to the spring limited time menu, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is also offering a dine-in Lent special of All-You-Can-Eat Fish & Chips on Fridays until April 15th, 2022.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar locations also run weekday happy hour with food and drink specials, a new weekday lunch menu starting at just $12 that includes Claim Jumper favorites like the fish tacos and chicken pot pie.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar also offers catering delivery and serves group dining menus in private rooms for special occasions.

For more information on Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar offerings and promotions visit www.claimjumper.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

