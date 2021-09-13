Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Launches New Filet & Cabernet Wednesdays

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar continues to highlight their Prime Steakhouse Menu with a new Filet & Cabernet Wednesdays promotion available every Wednesday for dine in only. The Filet & Cabernet Wednesdays promotion includes a 6oz Prime Filet Mignon, Lobster Buerre Blanc topping, and a glass of Louis Martini Cabernet for just $50, available through the end of 2021.

Claim Jumper launched the Prime Steakhouse Menu in late 2020 when their dining rooms opened back up. The Steakhouse menu includes cuts of Prime Filet, Prime Bone-In Sheriff Ribeye along with Prime New York Strip Steak. To top things off they are also offering a mouthwatering 35oz Prime Bone-In Tomahawk Ribeye for two that is perfect for date night. The menu is offered all day, every day at all Claim Jumper locations.

“Throughout the last year we have found success with launching our Prime Steakhouse Menu at all Claim Jumper locations. Our guests have enjoyed the elaborate offerings that we are providing with this menu. In addition to the prime steaks, we are offering savory seafood dishes like Pan-Seared Sea Bass, homemade shareable sides, and entrée complements like the Lobster Beurre Blanc that is made with real lobster claw meat,” said Jonathan Blair, Vice President of Operations Services of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “We want to continue the positive trend and feedback that we are receiving with the Prime Steakhouse Menu by offering promotions like the Filet & Cabernet Wednesdays.”

The USDA Prime Certification is reserved for the top 2% of all U.S. beef. These succulent steaks are hand-selected, hand-cut and wet aged by a master butcher resulting in the most flavorful beef on the market.

They complement these Prime steaks by preparing them in an 1800-degree oven with smoked sea salt, garlic confit and clarified butter.

In addition to the launch of Filet & Cabernet Wednesdays and the Prime Steakhouse Menu at Claim Jumper, they are offering their full core menus with favorites that include the Tri-Tip, Chicken Pot Pie and famous 6-layer Chocolate Motherlode Cake.

Claim Jumper core menu is available for dine in, take out and delivery with our 3rd party partners including Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. Claim Jumper also offers catering that can be ordered online and delivered right to your door.

Claim Jumper Restaurant is California based and is a chain of casual dining restaurants in California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, and Illinois. Founded in 1977.

