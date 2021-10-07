Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Brings Back Fall Favorites

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar brought back their Fall Favorites limited time only menu at all Kelly Operations Group owned locations. The menu is available for dine in, take out and third-party delivery.

The Fall Favorites menus includes seasonal favorites like the Turkey Dinner which includes slow roasted in house turkey, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, mashed brown sugar sweet potatoes and scratch made orange cranberry sauce. They also brought their made from scratch pumpkin cream cheese pie that is set in a Lorna Doone shortbread crust with creamy salted caramel sauce.

“At Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for us and want our guests to enjoy the flavors of the season beginning in September.” said Jarrett Ritenour, COO for Kelly Operations Group, parent group of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar. “If you haven’t had our pumpkin cream cheese pie than you need to order it now, the flavors and the texture are fantastic, and our guests just love it!”

The Fall Favorites limited time menu will be available until Sunday, November 28th. In addition to the Fall Favorites limited time menu Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar has begun taking holiday party reservations as well as holiday platter take out orders. More information on these offerings and the menu can be found at ClaimJumper.com .

In addition to the Fall Favorites, Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar has launched two new take-out offerings including the Tailgate Platter which consists of a dozen of Philly Cheesesteak sliders and two pounds of boneless wings. The other take-out offer is the “Bag of Bones” which includes two full racks of ribs, 30 chicken wings, two pounds of fries, one pint of coleslaw, celery, and a Claim Jumper logo reusable thermal bag, perfect for gameday. To order either of these take out offerings call your local Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is currently running their full core menu along with happy hour, Prime Steak menu and group menus.

To check out the other promotions and full Fall Favorites menu online visit www.claimjumper.com .

About Claim Jumper Restaurant

Claim Jumper Restaurant is California based and is a chain of casual dining restaurants within California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, and Illinois. Founded in 1977.

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

The post Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Brings Back Fall Favorites first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.