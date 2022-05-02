San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is bringing back the brunch buffet for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8th from 10am until 3pm.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar Mother’s Day brunch buffet features carving station, omelet bar, traditional breakfast, homemade pastas, south of the border specialties, pizzas, American favorites, homemade desserts and much more. The brunch buffet is $40 for adults, $17.50 for 12 and under, and $10 kids 5 and under.

To compliment the brunch buffet Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar will also be featuring bottomless mimosas for $15 until 3pm.

The Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar everyday menu as well as the Steakhouse menu will be available for dinner service after 3pm.

For more information about which locations will be offering the brunch buffet and to make a reservation today visit the website at https://www.claimjumper.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

