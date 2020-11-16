Claim Jumper Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving for Dine in or Carry Out

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Claim Jumper Restaurants across the West Coast will be open for dine in and carry out this Thanksgiving. All locations will be open on Thanksgiving at 11am.

Claim Jumper Restaurants will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu with 3-course dinners including roasted turkey, smoked ham, turkey and ham supper, and “The Feast” which includes hand-carved tri-tip, turkey and ham. All 3-course dinners are served with salad, Thanksgiving sides and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Claim Jumper will also be offering 3-course dinners for the nontraditional Thanksgiving diner including roasted tri-tip, slow roasted prime rib, salmon and grilled shrimp. All 3-course dinners are served with salad, sides and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

In addition to the dine in offers, Claim Jumper has holiday platters available for parties of six or more. The holiday platters include choice of slow roasted turkey, smoked ham or turkey and ham combo. Each platter is served with garlic cheese bread, Caesar salad, stuffing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, sweet mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry relish and choice of whole pumpkin or lattice apple pie.

Claim Jumper Restaurants Thanksgiving Menu

“Claim Jumper has been a holiday destination throughout the 30+ years we have been open and this year we don’t want it to be any different. Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to build back sales and to see our loyal customers.”, said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kelly Restaurant Group, Claim Jumper’s parent company.

Claim Jumper will also be offering their signature homemade desserts including the famous Motherlode cake, carrot cake, cream cheese pie and seasonal pumpkin cream cheese pie. The desserts are offered by slice or whole. Claim Jumper also has all of the other Thanksgiving fix ins available for carry out including stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and more.

“We have everyone covered for Thanksgiving this year whether you want to dine in or carry out for any size Thanksgiving celebration at home. We can feed any party of any size.” said Merico. “We are excited to offer everyone a sense of comfort and relief knowing that they can count on us for any of their preparation needs.”

More information on Claim Jumper can be found by visiting https://www.claimjumper.com/promotions/thanksgiving-menu.php or calling your local Claim Jumper Restaurant.

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

