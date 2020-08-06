Claim Jumper launches Steakhouse Menu with new Prime Steaks

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In celebration of restaurant dining rooms opening back up, Claim Jumper has stepped up their steak game with Prime Steaks on their new Steakhouse menu.

The Steakhouse Menu includes cuts of Prime Filet, Prime Bone-In Sheriff Ribeye along with Prime New York Strip Steak. To top things off they are also offering a mouthwatering 35oz Prime Bone-In Tomahawk Ribeye for two that is perfect for date night. The menu is offered all day, every day at these locations.

“Claim Jumper has enjoyed a longstanding reputation of serving great food. With the addition of Prime Wet Aged Steaks, pan seared Sea Bass, Lobster Tails and shareable sides like the Lobster Mac n Cheese prepared with real lobster claw meat, Crispy Brussel Sprouts and Crab and Shrimp Mashed Potatoes, Claim Jumper will now be competing with all the major steakhouses, while still honoring our guests with our menu favorites. Whether you’re bringing the whole family or just night out for 2, Claim Jumper has something for everyone at great prices.” said Michael Kelly, Owner/CEO for Claim Jumper Restaurants.

The USDA Prime Certification is reserved for the top 2% of all U.S. beef. These succulent steaks are hand-selected, hand-cut and wet aged by a master butcher resulting in the most flavorful beef on the market.

They complement these Prime steaks by preparing them in an 1800-degree oven with smoked sea salt, garlic confit and clarified butter.

The Steakhouse menu is available at the Clackamas (OR), Henderson (NV) and Costa Mesa (CA) locations. The Lynnwood, Washington location will have the Steakhouse menu on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020.

In addition to the Steakhouse Menu launch, Claim Jumper is offering their full menu at this location with favorites like the Roasted Tri-Tip Dinner, Black Tie Pasta and the Famous 6-Layer Motherlode Cake.

Claim Jumper is excited to welcome guests back into its dining rooms and have committed to ensure a safe environment for both guests and employees. For information on how Claim Jumper is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations and our COVID Promise, please visit https://www.claimjumper.com/perch/resources/menus/kog-promise-pages-from-kog-covid-19-re-open-protocol.pdf

About Claim Jumper Restaurant

Claim Jumper Restaurant is California based and is a chain of casual dining restaurants within California, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Texas. Founded in 1977.

To check out the whole Steakhouse menu visit https://www.claimjumper.com/promotions/prime-steakhouse-menu.php

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com