Cityview Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Excitedly Awaits a Revamp as It Undergoes Remodeling

The location improvements are set to be unveiled in early October.

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ®, the spirited casual eatery, Cityview location is temporarily closed to guests. However, it is buzzing inside as it undergoes a facelift. The restaurant, located at 4700 Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth, TX, looks forward to delighting guests with the updates when the location reopens in early October 2021.

“From the inside out, we are so excited to share the refreshed Cityview location with our fans,” says Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not only making changes to our public-facing areas but also making improvements to the back of house elements so that our team has a revitalized workspace. We can’t wait to welcome our guests back to the Razzoo’s experience.”

The Cityview Razzoo’s will feature several improvements, including windows and front doors, have shiplap siding installed, receive a new exterior color, have a new interior tile color palette, updated tile floors and refreshed furniture. The back of the house will undergo various improvements, including a new ceiling for the kitchen. Paint will be refreshed throughout the restaurant to top off the modernization.

If you’re craving some Razzoo’s during the Cityview remodel, check out its other Fort Worth location at Alliance Town Center, 2950 Texas Sage Trail , or go to www.razzoos.com to find other locations. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe®

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo’s operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo’s is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo’s by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

