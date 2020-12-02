City releases summary of possible Chicago casino operators’ responses

Most companies that have expressed interest in building and operating a Chicago casino would want to do so downtown, according to a summary of responses released by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration Wednesday. In all, 11 organizations responded to the city’s request for information from interested parties. Eight said the casino should be built in or near downtown, while one preferred a Southeast Side site near Lake Calumet. One didn’t respond, according to the city, which did not specify what each party said.