Citing 'personal reasons,' chef Ian Davis departs Entente project

When we first reported that Entente (3056 N. Lincoln Ave.) would close March 1 to move to a larger space in River North (700 N. Sedgwick St.), part of the news was that Ian Davis, former chef at one-Michelin-star Band of Bohemia, would join Brian Fisher in a unique, two-executive-chef arrangement.

That’s not going to happen. Davis has withdrawn from the project, citing personal reasons.

“This business sometimes takes a toll,” Davis said. “Sometimes it's better to take a step back and assess things, instead of pushing forward. I'm going to focus on myself first, and then focus on cooking."

Entente owner Ty Fujimura confirmed the parting of ways but did not comment further. At the time of the initial announcement about Davis joining Entente, Fujimura had expressed excitement about having the two chefs in the kitchen.

“Instead of a traditional, executive chef and chef de cuisine arrangement, we’ll have two badass executives in (the kitchen),” Fujimura said. “We’re super excited to bring Ian aboard; seeing those twin towers working together in the kitchen is going to be fun.”

