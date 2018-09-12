Circus and dinner in the Loop: New Teatro ZinZanni show is coming to a forgotten room in Cambria Hotel

Revitalizing a cavernous, historic space in the Loop that has been hidden from full view for decades, the West Coast entertainment company Teatro ZinZanni is to set up long-term shop on the 14th floor of what is now the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop-Theatre District. Dubbed “Love, Chaos, & Dinner” and billed as a tourist-friendly fusion of circus, comedy and cabaret, the new attraction will bow in April and perform seven times a week to a capacity of roughly 330 audience members, seated at tables.

The “Dinner” in the title will be provided by the Chicago-based caterers Goddess and Grocer. A full meal is included in the three-digit ticket price (drinks are extra).

The Seattle-based Teatro ZinZanni has signed a 10-year deal on its new Chicago venture.

A kickoff event was held in the space Wednesday morning, emceed by the show’s host, Frank Ferrante, and climaxing with a faux groundbreaking involving a shovel full of multicolored glitter. “It’s wonderful to find a hidden, forgotten space in a theater district,” Ferrante said. Norman Langill, the founder of the 20-year-old Teatro ZinZanni and a Wisconsin native, said coming to Chicago was “extremely important.”

The for-profit and privately owned Teatro ZinZanni has signed the deal with the producer Stan Feig, of a new company dubbed Randolph Entertainment. Broadway in Chicago will provide contracted marketing and sales support, but Feig said the powerful Loop theater owner and entertainment promoter was not a co-producer of the show, nor its landlord.

Feig also said that the show, based on the long-running Seattle attraction, would turn over “about every six months,” returning with a different theme and changed circus performers, roughly emulating the long-term way of doing business at The Second City and thus angling for repeat business.

Audiences will be seated inside the so-called Spiegeltent ZaZou, a retro Belgian mirror tent that will be pitched indoors, following a complex installation. But the bones of the historic room will be fully visible.

Originally designed by Rapp and Rapp, the noted architects of the adjacent Oriental Theatre, the raw but eye-popping room originally was used for Masonic rites. (The relevant entry on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places reads New Masonic Building and Oriental Theatre). In recent years, the height of the space was concealed by a drop ceiling. The room was carved up for office space and its full scale, Feig said, was only rediscovered after the hotel conversion.

Teatro ZinZanni has been trying to find the right long-term space in Chicago for close to a decade. With its preference for working in a tent stymied by the Chicago climate, a previous plan to set up shop inside Block 37 fell apart, as did various other proposals. Meanwhile, Broadway in Chicago and others with a vested interest in Loop entertainment kept looking for the kind of long-term attraction that might compete with such hotel-based New York City shows as “Queen of the Night” at the Paramount Hotel. During that long process, Cirque du Soleil, which is heavily invested in Las Vegas, said several times that it did not see Chicago as a viable market for a permanent installation.

“Love, Chaos, & Dinner” would appear to fit that bill. Feig said that the show would be marketed both to locals and visitors and would appeal to audiences of all ages. Loop businesses likely will welcome a year-round attraction with its promise of business when the Loop’s big road houses are dark, although such entities as The Second City and the nonprofit Lookingglass Theatre (which created a high-end dinner-circus fusion called “Cascabel” in collaboration with the chef Rick Bayless) are likely to find the new enterprise competitive.

“Come back in April,” the genial Ferrante exhorted Wednesday, as acrobats dangled from the ceiling.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

