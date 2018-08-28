Cinco Tacos restaurateur opening East Hampton Bait and Tackle in Winter Park

The former T.R. Fire Grill spot in Winter Park will become East Hampton Bait and Tackle this fall.

Restaurateur Greg Pranzo, who recently opened Cinco Tacos a few blocks south in Winter Park, is bringing the northeast coast-inspired eatery to the corner of Lee Road and Orlando Avenue, he said Tuesday.

“I spent a lot of summers in the northeast when I was younger,” said Pranzo, who has also runs Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar in The Villages and has helped open several Wahlburgers eateries.

“It’s gonna have some great seafood, some oyster options, lobster rolls and brunch seven days a week.”

It will locate next to Miller’s Ale House in The Ravaudage complex.

The new East Hampton Bait and Tackle replaces T.R. Fire Grill, the boutique concept from the owners of Tony Roma’s that closed in February.

Orlando Weekly’s Faiyaz Kara first reported the new restaurant.

Pranzo said they have already started work on revamping the space. One of the major changes will be to extend the bar outside to take advantage of the complex’s large fountain.

East Hampton Bait and Tackle is expected to open in November, Pranzo said.

