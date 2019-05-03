Cinco de Mayo: Five Mexican eateries offer ways to celebrate in Orlando

Sure, you could go on a liquid diet of cerveza and tequila this Cinco de Mayo weekend. But before you do, why not dig into the flavorful foods of Mexico? Here are five restaurants with delicious dishes and experiences that will help you celebrate the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla.

Agave Azul

Six hungry people, 15 tacos, one minute. Those are the rules of Agave Azul’s taco eating contest at noon this Sunday. Not a fast eater? Come between 5 and 6 p.m. dressed in your best Cinco de Mayo costume. Both opportunities provide chances to win a gift card from the restaurant.

Or simply stop by to enjoy a live DJ and Agave Azul’s traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex menu. Among several lighter bites, a humble street corn ($7) bursts with flavor. Called elote (corn on the cob), this Mexican night snack is a delightfully messy one. Charred sweet corn is smeared with sour cream, cottage cheese, lime and Tajín seasoning. It’s so good, this Cinco de Mayo treat could become your Fourth of July dish.

If you go: 900 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park and 4750 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando; agaveazulorlando.com

Bem Bom

Bem Bom will transform May 5 into an indoor-outdoor party zone with free chips and salsa. Carnitas tacos and sandwiches will be served from the food truck window as guitarist Fito Espinola entertains the evening crowd.

To power his Cinco de Mayo celebration, chef Chico Mendonça will create a special, Mexican-dishes-only menu available starting at 10:30 a.m. Though details are secret, the word is patrons can expect a mole poblano sauce. Originating from the Mexican state of Puebla, chef Mendonça’s mole calls for 30 ingredients, among which are chiles and chocolate.

Also leaked from the secret menu: Agave wine margaritas and free tequila shots with selected entrées. So say: Cheers!, ¡Salud!, À nossa! And bring your own chair.

If you go: 3101 Corrine Drive in Orlando; facebook.com/bembomoncorrine

MX Taco

Tacos al pastor ($3) is the special during MX Taco’s three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration starting at 6 p.m. May 3. The casual taqueria that opened in January brings the flavors of authentic regional cuisine from south of the border to Orlando’s Milk District.

Rooted in Lebanon, al pastor bloomed in Central Mexico. It’s like shawarma. The meat on the vertical rotisserie at MX Taco, however, is a marinated pork shoulder.

The event culminates with a screening Sunday of Game of Thrones. Also Sunday, from 9-10 p.m., buy three tacos and get a free Mexican beer.

If you go: 207 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; mxtacorestaurant.com

Reyes Mezcaleria

A grande brunch buffet ($30) 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday tops “Reyes is turning two!” celebratory week. By grande, the restaurant means an array of regionally-inspired dishes from Mexico displayed as salsa, elote (grilled corn plus fixings) and seafood bars.

Food festivities include an oyster-shucking demo plus a grill featuring pork and vegan barbecue jackfruit tacos.

Last but not least — a dessert buffet.

Piñata cookies filled with candy will compete for your attention along with tres leches flan and conchas. The latter are seashell-looking Mexican sweet bread rolls. A concha consists of two parts: soft, brioche-like inside and a crunchy sweet pastry topping. Mmm …

If you go: 821 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; facebook.com

Tamale Co.

For Tamale Co., the fiesta is in full swing this Sunday. This popular food truck will celebrate both Cinco de Mayo and the grand opening of its new permanent location inside the Hourglass Social House.

Between 12 and 3 p.m., a live mariachi band will add zest to comforting street foods among which tamales are a must-try. Wrapped in corn husks, this Mexican dish consists of steamed masa (ground corn dough and fat) and a filling of succulent meat.

Dos amigos ($11) are two tamales stuffed with chicken, each featuring a different sauce (green tomatillo and red chipotle), plus rice and beans on the side. And there are several more tamale options (also vegetarian and vegan) on Tamale Co.’s menu to unwrap.

If you go: 2411 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; facebook.com/events/2297265167269878/