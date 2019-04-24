Cinco de Mayo “Burritoganza” at Hot Harry’s! Celebrating the entire weekend – Friday, Saturday & Sunday May 3 – May 5th

10 lucky registered winners at 5 Hot Harry’s locations will win a burrito a week for a year as part of the 2019 Cinco de Mayo “Burritoganza”!

Pittsfield, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Customers at all five Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos locations have plenty to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo (Sunday, May 5). Each Hot Harry’s store will be giving away limited edition Hot Harry’s / Cinco de Mayo t-shirts to the first 100 customers that day. On the menu side, mini classic burritos, normally $7.50 will be only $4 all day Sunday. Burrito choices are: adobo chicken, chicken verde, seasoned ground beef, bean, or tofu; all served with homemade chips and homemade salsa. The $4 burrito offer goes all day long from 11 AM until closing.

And there’s more throughout the weekend leading up to Cinco de Mayo on Sunday! All customers on Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; and Sunday May 5 can enter to win a free burrito a week for a whole year. Ten winners will be drawn per store! Hot Harry’s is a fast casual restaurant with locations in western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the Capital Region of New York State (list follows). The newest location slated to open in Pottstown, PA 2019.

“We love the Cinco de Mayo theme,” said Samir Abdallah, President / Founder of Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos. “The purpose of the drawing, special price on burritos, and free tee shirts is twofold. First, it’s a way to give back to our loyal customers and secondly, we see it as an opportunity to make new friends!

Cinco de Mayo— the fifth of May—commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.

Hot Harry’s, currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of its founding, has locations in western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the Capital Region of New York State (list follows) with the newest location slated to open in Pottstown, PA. Information on becoming a franchisee is available on the web site www.hotharrysburritos.com or by contacting Samir Abdallah at 413-446-1929 or sabdallah@hhburritos.com. The web site is www.hotharrysburritos.com.

*The offer is good for walk-ins only, no phone orders. One burrito per week for one year from date of award.

Hot Harry’s Locations:

Connecticut

1470 East Street, New Britain, CT

860-206-8832

M-S 9AM – 10PM; SUN. 10AM-9PM

Massachusetts

37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-6155

Mon.-Wed. 8AM -9PM, Thurs. – Sat. 8AM-10PM, Sun. 11AM- 8PM

Massachusetts

724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA

413-448-2220

Mon. – Fri. 9AM-10PM, Sat. & Sun. 9:30AM – 10PM

Massachusetts

403 Main Street, Dalton, MA

413-300-0028

Mon. – Fri. 9AM-10PM, Sat. & Sun. 9:30AM – 10PM

New York

596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY

518-477-5500

Mon. – Sat. 9AM-9PM, Sun. 10AM – 9PM

Contact:

Samir Abdallah, President / Founder

413-446-1929

sabdallah@hhburritos.com