Is Cincinnati chili actually chili? A dive into the city's most famous dish

By any reasonable definition, Cincinnati chili is not chili. It's served on a plate. You eat it with a fork. It's ladled on spaghetti and topped with an avalanche of shredded cheddar that blankets the entire top, concealing almost all the chili underneath. Most damning, there are hardly any chiles in the mix. And isn’t that why it’s called chili in the first place?

If this all sounds like the beginning of an epic slam against a beloved regional Midwest dish, the kind we've been exploring all month, set down your freshly sharpened pitchforks. I've been a fan since my first bite in college. When I lived in London for six months, my mom regularly mailed me cans of the stuff to tide me over. I am a convert.

But until I swung by Cincinnati recently for a madcap, 24-hour chili tour, I'd never really considered just how little the dish had to do with what most people consider chili. I also had no concept how vital women in various stages of undress would be to its history.

Cincinnati chili could only have come from this country, and not just because it has a major Midwest city in the title. Only a true melting pot could have provided the foundation for a dish developed by Macedonian brothers that is served atop an Italian style of noodle and, initially at least, was sold to mostly German immigrants.

According to "The Authentic History of Cincinnati Chili" by Dann Woellert, we have Tom and John Kiradjieff to thank for all this. The two brothers were born in Hroupista, Macedonia, which is now modern day Argos-Orestikon, Greece. Wanting to flee the politically unstable region, they immigrated to Cincinnati in the early 1920s, eventually opening up Empress Chili Parlor in 1922. The shop was next to the Empress Burlesk theater, which Woellert notes offered "something vaudeville, radio and motion pictures lacked: the striptease act."

Did the brothers tour the chili parlors of Texas before opening? Nope. Instead, they looked to their own background for inspiration.

Woellert writes that "the Kiradjieffs took a meat stew with traditional Mediterranean spices like cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg and added chili powder, along with other spices familiar to their Slavic Mediterranean upbringing." As Woellert comments, it would have probably been far more accurate to call what they served an "Americanized Greek stew," but that doesn't have much of a ring to it, does it? Instead, they "called it chili, something easily recognized by Americans," writes Woellert.

For the uninitiated, Cincinnati chili can taste shockingly mild. Because neither the brothers nor the mostly German immigrants in the area cared much for spicy chiles, it has essentially no capsaicin kick. For many, this would make it a pretty boring bowl of chili, but what it lacks in heat, Cincinnati chili makes up for with a beguiling background of what we usually identify as sweet spices. That almost always includes cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, though many more are usually in play. These spices hover delicately in the background, never aggressively fighting for the spotlight. (Though chocolate often is rumored to be an ingredient, Woellert adamantly denies that it is ever used.)

This is not a chunky chili. The ground meat mixture is cooked until it nearly dissolves into a paste, making it far more like a Bolognese sauce than anything you'd find in Texas.

Speaking of which, while you can order Cincinnati chili with just spaghetti, either called chili spaghetti or a 2 way, most people go with at least a 3 way, which adds the distinctive cloud of shredded cheddar cheese. As mentioned above, it's hard to appreciate just how much cheese commonly arrives. The massive heap seems to have its own gravitational pull. The cheese directly touching the chili melts, slowly fusing with the sauce to create a gooey red-tinged mac and cheese. But the top of the cheese remains above the fray, adding a cooling component to each bite.

Go with a 4 way, and you can add either diced onion or beans. A 5 way includes both. Onion adds some much needed sharpness to each bite. The creaminess of the beans is less essential, though the flavor of the beans melds well with the chili.

Finding chili in Cincinnati is akin to tracking down a hot dog in Chicago — it’s almost impossible to fail. The city's two biggest chili chains, Skyline Chili and Gold Star, have well over a hundred locations in the metropolitan area. You'll find partisans on both sides, but after tasting both, it's easy to give the edge to Skyline, because of its more complex spice profile.

But it's more fun to check out the smaller operations, most of which were started by immigrants who had spent time working at the original Empress Chili Parlor.

One of the most respected options is Dixie Chili (733 Monmouth St., Newport, Ky.), which was founded by Nicholas D. Sarakatsannis and has been in operation since 1929. It is located across the Ohio River from Cincinnati in Newport, a city that used to have a less than pristine reputation. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, in 1963 then U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy claimed the city was "known nationally for wide-open gambling and prostitution." Larry Flynt, he of the Hustler pornography empire, used to own a strip club in the town called The Brass Ass, which is located just one block away from Dixie. Though he’s no longer involved with the operation, Flynt is still occasionally spotted at Dixie.

Of course, Newport has mostly shaken off its seedy past. When I stopped by, I found an IMAX movie theater and a great record store. While fewer rabble-rousers are ordering 3 ways, Dixie Chili is still pulling in serious crowds, and it’s easy to understand why. The chili has a gorgeous spice profile, along with a prominent beefy backbone. The shop claims this is because it only uses Kentucky-bred prime beef.

Also worth a stop is Price Hill Chili (4920 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati), which was opened by Lazoros Nourtsis and Sam Beltsos in the early 1960s. For what it’s worth, Price Hill’s chili has the spiciest profile, though compared to most chili it's still safely mild.

But if you only have room in your stomach for one, I'd probably go with Camp Washington Chili (3005 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati). Opened in 1940 by Steve Andon and Fred Zannbus, the diner is open 24 hours a day except on Sundays, which explains how I ended up eating a plate of 5 way at 8 a.m. All the meat is ground fresh daily, which may help explain why the chili is slightly chunkier. It was also the most complex, with a rumored 18 different spices going into each pot. (The exact recipe is a well-guarded secret.)

After finishing my breakfast, I walked around the restaurant, admiring all the articles plastered on the walls, from countless lists claiming its chili superiority to an America's Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation. Each one, without fail, calls what Camp Washington serves chili.

As they should. After all, it's way too late to turn back now. And you could make a convincing case that no city in the country is as wild about chili. Woellert claims that Cincinnati has more than 250 chili parlors, which is more per square mile "than in any city in the world." Back in 1986’s “Real American Food,” road food scholars Jane and Michael Stern crowned Cincinnati the "chili capital of America," and it's hard to see that changing any time soon.

But move outside the region where it originated, and Cincinnati chili becomes harder and harder to find. You can find a few outlets of Skyline Chili in Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis, but travel further north and the options dwindle quickly. Chicago used to have two Cincinnati chili parlors, but both closed years ago, and if there are any replacements out there, I don't know where they are. This is a shame for such a strangely unique, and delectable, Midwest dish.

