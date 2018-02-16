Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila Celebrates National Margarita Day with Half-Priced House Margaritas and ALL Appetizers from 3 – 7 pm on Thursday, February 22

Scottsdale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Since opening its first location over 10 years ago in Old Town Scottsdale, Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila has been a favorite among locals and visitors for tasty tacos, top-shelf tequila AND award-winning margaritas. To celebrate National Margarita Day, Cien Agaves is offering their house margaritas and all appetizers at 1/2 price as well as discounted select Mexican beers and $2.50 Tinga Tacos from 3 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 22.

“National Margarita Day is like our birthday and Christmas all wrapped into one day,” said Rogue Jimenez, co-owner of Cien Agaves. “We know margaritas. All our margaritas are made with 100% blue agave tequila and freshly squeezed limes. For those who have not had our margaritas yet are in for a treat especially at half the normal price.”

Last year alone, Cien Agaves sold more than 100,000 margaritas and squeezed more than 125,000 limes.

Cien Agaves recently opened its second location in November. The new 4,800-square foot restaurant is located at 7000 E Mayo Blvd, Suite 1072, Phoenix (next to Harkins Cine Capri and has a seating capacity of 250. Cien Agaves North Scottsdale also features a patio seating with a fire pit, lounge seating, dining tables and bar windows open to the outside.

Known for its fresh lime-squeezed margaritas and 100 tequilas, which are all 100 percent blue agave, Cien Agaves has received many national accolades over the years including the coveted USA Today Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale honor, Trip Advisor’s Ten Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale and Thrillist’s Best Tequila Bars.

About Cien Agaves

The mission of Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila is to serve handcrafted Mexican cocktails and cuisine in a fun, friendly environment. While supplying the freshest ingredients and the best 100 tequilas available, Cien Agaves’ goal is to provide the experiences of Tequila Mexico to its guests.

