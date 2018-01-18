Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila Brings the Heat This Winter with the Addition of Spicy Pozole and Michelada to the Menu

Pozole Rojo

Scottsdale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Arizona is known for its hot temperatures, but not normally in January. Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila is getting the heat wave started a little earlier with the addition of a hot spicy soup and kicked up cold drink.

The Pozole Rojo ($9.95/bowl or $5.95/cup) is a red chili spiced soup made with pork, hominy, cilantro, radishes and white onions.

The extra large Michelada ($7.00) is made with Cerveza Pacifico, Clamato juice, fresh squeezed lime and a Tajin chile-lime salted rim. The Mexican drink is garnished with two large shrimp ($2 add) doused in Tapatio hot sauce.

Since opening its first location over 10 years ago in Old Town Scottsdale, Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila has been a favorite among locals and visitors for tasty tacos and top-shelf tequila.

Michelada

Cien Agaves recently opened its second location in November. The new 4,800-square foot restaurant, located at 7000 E Mayo Blvd, Suite 1072, Phoenix (next to Harkins Cine Capri), features 27 high definition televisions ideally positioned throughout the restaurant and bar with a seating capacity of 250. Cien Agaves North Scottsdale also features a patio seating with a fire pit, lounge seating, dining tables and bar windows open to the outside.

Known for its fresh lime-squeezed margaritas and 100 tequilas, which are all 100 percent blue agave, Cien Agaves has received many national accolades over the years including the coveted USA Today Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale honor, Trip Advisor’s Ten Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale and Thrillist’s Best Tequila Bars.

For more information, visit https://www.cienagaves.com.

About Cien Agaves

The mission of Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila is to serve handcrafted Mexican cocktails and cuisine in a fun, friendly environment. While supplying the freshest ingredients and the best 100 tequilas available, Cien Agaves goal is to provide the experiences of Tequila Mexico to its guests.

