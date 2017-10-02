Chutneys Indian Grill is Expanding Into the U.S. Market

(RestaurantNews.com) Chutneys Indian Grill was created to offer diners of fast casual the opportunity to enjoy fresh, build-to-order, healthy Indian street food. Fresh ingredients and real food made by hand, guests of Chutneys will be able to enjoy a healthier, fresher option to traditional Indian Food. Chutneys has had success in the Canadian market and have sought the assistance of Emerging Franchises to introduce them to the U.S. market.

Their fast-casual restaurant was created to fulfill the desire of quick, healthy, flavorful food, without the heavy stomach afterwards. Chutneys was conceived to fulfil the void of Indian food in the fast-casual scene. Chutneys belief is in providing a healthy experience that starts with a desire to provide food that is fresh. At Chutneys, we believe that our food brings a level of quality that is full of passion and care. Providing three options to fully indulge in the Chutneys experience, we encourage all our patrons to try each of the Burroti’s, Burroti Bowl and Salad Bowl options.

Everything is Always fresh. Our Burrotis are pressed fresh and made in front of your eyes, our sauces are seasoned to perfection and our chutneys – that add another level of flavor – are all made fresh in the restaurant.

With Chutneys you can expect:

Marketing Assistance

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Support

Experienced Management

Comprehensive Manuals

Low Cost of Entry

For more information on Chutneys Indian Grill please email: samantha@emergingfranchises.com

