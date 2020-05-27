Churriño Celebrates Pride Month With ...Oh My Lover! Churro

Pride Merch to Benefit The LGBTQ Center Long Beach

Long Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Latin churro dessert shop, Churriño is celebrating June Pride Month with a new flavor, …Oh My Lover! Made to order, …Oh My Lover! comes with three bite-sized churros filled with layers of lemon custard and chocotella, topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes plus a drizzle of condensed milk and a sprinkle of edible gold flakes for $5.95. Guests can conveniently order online via Churrino.com for pickup curbside or in-store. Churro lovers can continue to enjoy gourmet churros in-store and delivered straight to their door via third-party DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Limited edition holographic Pride stickers to show love and unity are available for $4.95, or two stickers for $7.95 in-store and online. Use code “PRIDE” for free shipping. Twenty percent of Pride sticker sales will be donated to The LGBTQ Center Long Beach. Merchandise orders shipped in June will be decorated with rainbow stickers to spread awareness and celebrate pride on the journey to the recipients.

WHEN:

…Oh My Lover! churros and Pride-themed merchandise available June 1 – 30, 2020

WHERE:

Churriño Gourmet Dessert

345 The Promenade N, Long Beach, CA 90802

Mobile order available on Churrino.com .

. Local delivery is available via DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

CONTACT:

For more information, including menu items and location, please visit churrino.com .

MEDIA:

For media inquiries, questions, ZOOM interview requests, quotes or more please contact Sally Evans, sally@theaceagency.com.

About Churriño

Churriño is the newest authentic Latin Churro dessert shop curated by long time friends Nick Silva from Brazil and Kelvin Tam from Burma who had the vision of bringing the authentic flavors and culture of Brazilian and Latin desserts to America. The duo is pleased to bring the rich tradition and fresh crunch of the authentic churros to the Long Beach community with a flagship dessert shop dedicated to Churriño desserts. Experience the personalized menu of gourmet churros paired with unique, mouthwatering flavors to satisfy every sweet tooth.For more information, including menu items and location, visit churrino.com .

Instagram: @ChurrinoGourmet