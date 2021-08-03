Church’s Texas Chicken opens its 100th restaurant in Mexico

Inaugurates its new location in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche

Campeche, Mexico ( RestaurantNews.com ) Church’s Texas Chicken

and franchise partner Grupo GES recently opened a new restaurant in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, its 100th location in Mexico. The opening of this new unit was on July 16, 2021, and features the latest updates, technology, and brand design improvements that reflect the “bold Texas Way” that characterizes Church’s Texas Chicken

. With this opening, Grupo GES increases its number of restaurants to three in the area, with plans to open more units.

The new restaurant is a free-standing restaurant of more than 590 square meters built with a Texas-inspired architectural style. The design includes a contemporary dining room that reflects the preferences of today’s customers. It includes state-of-the-art technologies for online ordering and Church’s To Go. The Cd. Del Carmen restaurant also features the quality preparation and intense flavor of fresh, house-made fried chicken, home-style sides, and Honey Butter Biscuits

that have made Church’s®, a fan favorite in Mexico.

“Mexico has proven to be one of our strongest markets, and this is thanks to the franchisees and consumers who follow our brand,” said Russ Sumrall , Senior Vice President of International Strategic Development for Church’s Texas Chicken

. “We are thrilled to celebrate this opening with Grupo GES and Exelco as we continue to bring the legendary taste of Texas to the world. Their expertise in this category has played a significant role in our expansion efforts. “

“Church’s® has become a favorite brand in Mexico. We are honored to bring its high-quality products and services to more communities,” said Jorge Hernández Villanueva , CEO of Grupo GES. “Over the years, the Church’s® development team has provided us with comprehensive support and has kept us on the path to success through our partnership.

Grupo GES is a sub franchisee of master franchisee Exelco. Grupo GES began operating Church’s Texas Chicken/Church’s Chicken in 2011.

