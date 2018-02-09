Church’s Senior Director of National Field Training to Present at CLO Exchange on Feb. 11th

Felicia White to be Part of Master Class Panel on Cooperative HR, Ops, and L&D Educational Efforts

Felicia White

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As the restaurant industry continues to evolve its best practices for identifying, attracting, and retaining top talent in the workforce, The Chief Learning Officer Exchange has announced it will be sponsoring a Master Class Panel as part of its Dallas, TX conference, February 11-13th. During that event, Church’s Chicken’s® Senior Director of National Field Training, Felicia White, will be co-hosting the discussion for “How HR, Ops, and L&D Work Together to Create High Impact Education Benefits.”

At Church’s®, White oversees and manages all training for Church’s domestic operations. As well, she is the Co-Founder and Chairperson for the Church’s Women’s Forum – an internal organization aimed at helping franchise and corporate employees advance their careers and opportunities for success with the brand.

“In sharing our experiences with one another, I believe we’ll see that ongoing education and learning touches many levels of the corporate environment,” said White. “Bringing together the key decision makers from those various areas allows for smarter, more effective use of resources as well as a more complete learning experience. Along with my fellow speakers, I am looking forward to providing insights other learning officers and training managers may use to their benefit.”

The CLO Exchange event will also feature Avi Kahn, CEO for Hilti North America; Carrie Davis, HR Manager for Nebraska Furniture Mart; and Moderator, Jerry Dempsey, Director of Business Development at Bellevue University. Those wishing to attend the event in Dallas, TX may visit https://www.chieflearningofficer-us.com/ to learn more, or to request an invitation.

