Church’s Chicken Welcomes Class of Summer 2019 Interns

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken ®recently announced its first Class of Summer 2019 for the David Newman Corporate Internship Program. The brand created the program in memory of David Newman, a franchisee, to commemorate and honor his years of service, not only to Church’s, but to his commitment of advancing education. The seven interns, who hail from Georgia and other states across the country, will work directly with legal, marketing, finance, human resources, IT and field operations departments within Church’s headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Internships commence in early June.

“The David Newman Corporate Internship Program is committed to providing high-level, real-world corporate experience to promising young students,” said Felicia White , Senior Director, National Field Training for Church’s Chicken. “The program is named in honor of long-time franchisee David Newman, who passed away earlier this year. The program serves to continue his legacy of empowering young people to be the best versions of themselves.”

Newman partnered with Church’s for more than 25 years. He initially joined the brand with 15 locations in Texas. He grew his portfolio to 33 locations, including restaurants in Florida and Louisiana.

The Class of Summer 2019 for the David Newman Internship Program includes Nina Atta-Dosunmu (Human Resources), Andrew Keen (Legal), Joey Marques (Supply Chain), Chase Moralejo (Finance), Jasmine Pharmes (Finance), Koi Riley (IT), and Courtney Vance (Communications). Corporate interns report to and work alongside senior managers and executives within their departments, while also gaining practical experience within a major global business.

“In today’s increasingly competitive business landscape, nothing is as valuable as real-world expertise. We’ve designed our internship program to provide that essential early career experience as a way to supplement the academic learning and development of what we hope will be tomorrow’s corporate leaders,” said Karen Viera, Chief People Officer for Church’s Chicken.

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

