Church’s Chicken Unveils New No Kid Hungry Donation Option for Holiday Season

Brand Announces Limited-Edition Cup In Its Pursuit to Raise $1 Million to End Childhood Hunger

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) For the third straight year, Church’s Chicken® has announced it will be partnering with No Kid Hungry®, a national campaign dedicated towards ending childhood hunger. Over the past few years Church’s has set company fundraising records and even earned No Kid Hungry’s newcomer award, but 2018 marks an exciting new milestone for the relationship – system-wide restaurant participation featuring a new commemorative Church’s, No Kid Hungry and Fanta® branded keepsake cup with the order of any large beverage.

“Every dollar raised for No Kid Hungry can provide 10 meals for children in need. That means everything we can do to raise more money ends up having a significant impact on the communities and people who count on No Kid Hungry’s efforts,” explained Kim Benjamin, Senior Manager of Brand Activation for Church’s. “I’m very proud of our team for coming up with fresh ways to get guests involved and engaged in this important cause.”

Guests will receive a keepsake, limited-edition Church’s, No Kid Hungry and Fanta branded cup with the purchase of any large beverage and 10¢ from every cup sold will go directly to No Kid Hungry. The cups will be available at all participating Church’s restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

1 in 6 children live in food insecure homes, meaning their families don’t regularly have enough food to eat. Over the past few years combined, Church’s restaurants and their guests have raised approximately $700,000 in support of No Kid Hungry. For 2018, Church’s is endeavoring to reach a benchmark of $1 million in total funds raised.

“The generosity of our guests and our employees surpasses our expectations each year,” said Georgia Margeson, Senior Director of Advertising for Church’s and one of the key leaders for the company’s No Kid Hungry partnership. “The new keepsake cup not only creates a new donation option for guests, but also helps bring more visibility to the issue of childhood hunger for everyone who sees the cup out in our communities.”

“Church’s has been one of our most dedicated partners over the past few years,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength®, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We applaud their continued enthusiasm and creativity in finding new ways for their guests to donate and get involved with No Kid Hungry. And, as always, we appreciate the generosity of Church’s guests who year after year continue to support this important cause.”

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

