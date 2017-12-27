Church’s Chicken Solves the Post-Holiday Budget Crunch with “Almost Free” Meal Deal

New $1.99 Meal Available for a Limited Time, from Dec. 28th – January 4th

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In response to tremendous consumer feedback for its industry-leading value options, Church’s Chicken® has announced it will be offering guests even bigger savings to ring in the new year. Available for a very limited time, Church’s new “Almost Free” Meal Deal features two juicy pieces of signature hand-battered chicken – spicy or original – plus a scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit for just $1.99. It’s a deal that is sure to end the year on a tasty note, allowing guests to get 2018 off to the right start for both their wallets and their appetites.

“The week after the holidays can be a real challenge for consumers stretching their dollars,” said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Activation for Church’s Chicken. “Our ‘Almost Free’ Meal lets guests enjoy their favorite Church’s tastes, at a price that won’t break the bank.”

At less than $2, ‘Almost Free’ is one of the most affordable meals in quick service, not to mention a smart and satisfying alternative for those tired of holiday leftovers.

“‘Almost Free’ is Church’s way of showing our appreciation to our guests,” Chasteen continued. “They care about getting more quality food value for their money, and we’re happy to be able to over-deliver on their expectations.”

Church’s “Almost Free” Meal Deal will be available in select markets, from Thursday, December 28th through Thursday, January 4th, 2018. There is no limit to the number of “Almost Free” Meals guests may order, no other purchase or coupon is necessary.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

