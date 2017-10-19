Church’s Chicken Salutes Veterans with BOGO Military Mondays in Montgomery

Restaurant Chain Thanks Active and Retired Military Personnel for Service with BOGO Combo Meals

Montgomery, AL (RestaurantNews.com) In an effort to show support for the nation’s veterans and military personnel, Church’s Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world, is hosting Military Mondays. Each week, participating Church’s restaurants in Montgomery, AL are offering “Buy One Get One Free” combo meals to active or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid military ID.

“These brave men and women dedicate their lives to serving this country,” said Brenda Turner, Regional Field Marketing Manager at Church’s Chicken. “This is Church’s way of Stepping Up to serve them instead.”

Every Monday, at participating restaurants in Montgomery, while supplies last, all retired and active service men and women, who are either in uniform or who provide valid a military ID, will receive a free combo meal with the purchase of another at regular price. Guests may choose from a variety of combo meals including a mixed two-piece chicken or Tender Strips® meal in original or spicy and delicious sides such as baked macaroni and cheese and Jalapeño Cheese Bombers®.

“Military Mondays is just one of the ways we would like to display our deepest gratitude,” said Turner.

The offer is available for orders placed through drive-thru, dine-in and take-out. Guests must be sure to mention the special offer at the time of purchase in order to receive the discount.

For a list of participating restaurants please visit https://goo.gl/ie3bR6.

