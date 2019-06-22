  1. Home
Church’s Chicken Re-Grand Opening in North Charleston, SC on Saturday, June 22

From www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

Celebration to Include Family Fun, Free Fried Chicken Cards, and Big Prize Giveaway

Charleston, SC  (RestaurantNews.com)  The delicious taste of Church’s Chicken’s® hand-battered, made-in house fried chicken, home-style sides, and scratch-made Honey Butter Biscuits™ is re-opening in North Charleston, SC. On Saturday, June 22, the Church’s restaurant at 492 Meeting Street will unveil an all-new look and complete top-to-bottom renovation indoors and out as part of the popular chicken brand’s expansion.

“This is an exciting re-opening to one of our favorite destinations,” said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations for Church’s Chicken. “The people of Charleston have been long-time fans of our quality food and great values.”

In honor of the restaurant’s re-grand opening on Saturday, June 22th, guests are invited to enjoy a 11 am to 1 pm celebration of great food and family friendly fun. Balloons and a radio remote featuring [radio station] will be accompanied by a huge prize drawing and giveaway for such items as:

  • Free Chicken for a Year Cards
  • TV
  • iPad
  • Church’s branded items

Hours of operation are: Sunday thru Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 11 pm.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:
Peyton Sadler
305-631-2283
peyton@inklinkmarketing.com