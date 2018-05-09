Church’s Chicken Presents Distribution Center of the Year Award

Performance Food Group Selected Based on Top Quality and Performance

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken® announced today that it is awarding Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice Caro) its prestigious “Distribution Center of the Year” award for 2017. Performance Food Group, based in Richmond, VA delivers more than 150,000 food and food-service related products to customers throughout the U.S., and has served Church’s since 1985.

Performance Food Group (PFG) Caro in Houma, LA was selected for the celebrated award based on Church’s Distribution Center Performance Evaluation that analyzes key performance attributes of distribution centers who consistently support Church’s brand and its customers. The evaluation produces individual distribution center scores for freshness, quality, safety, inventory management, and other key performance indicators.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s award to PFG Caro,” said Chris Ward, Church’s senior vice president, Global Supply Chain & Purchasing. “PFG exemplifies values that are closely aligned with Church’s and helps us fulfill our purpose of making great chicken experiences that guest love.” Executives from Church’s were on-site at PFG’s Caro distribution center to present the award to the management team.

“We are truly honored and appreciative to receive the Distribution Center of the Year Award from Church’s,” said Ralph Boudreau, president, PFG Caro. “PFG has serviced the food service industry for many years and gained a reputation for exemplary service. We have been partnering with Church’s for more than 25 years and are very happy to be recognized as a distributor of the year. We look forward to continuing to be a part of Church’s ongoing success.”

