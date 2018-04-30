Church’s Chicken Opening Locations in New Mexico

Longtime Franchisee Kicks-off Restaurant Expansion in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho, NM (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken® announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Rio Rancho, NM. The global quick service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area’s chicken passionates under longtime franchisee, Border Chicken, LLC. The location will host a grand opening celebration on Sat., May 5th starting at 10:00 a.m. The franchise group now owns a total of five restaurants in the Arizona and New Mexico region.

The President of Border Chicken LLC, Noor Samji, is an experienced owner with strong entrepreneurship and over 30 years of dedicated work in the restaurant industry. Samji owns several Church’s Chicken® locations throughout the state of Arizona and is excited to add another Church’s location and community to his restaurant portfolio. With all of his experience, Samji will be working hands-on with restaurant staff during the coming months.

“Rio Rancho’s cultural diversity and fast growing population makes it a large economic hub in New Mexico, and the opportunity to introduce this market to Church’s® best-in-class chicken was one we were happy to take,” said Samji.

The restaurant is strategically located at 3801 Southern Blvd. SE, a high-traffic area. Guests will find the restaurant showcases the attractive STAR Image Design, which includes Church’s latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting with the local Chamber of Commerce and giveaways throughout the day. Come by and see them to win FREE Chicken for a year! In honor of the celebration, the first 25 customers will receive 1 individual meal (2 piece leg and thigh with biscuit) each week for 52 weeks! They will also have an Interactive “Spin to Win Wheel” with various prizes to win! Guests can enter to win throughout the day.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Texas Chicken franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about hurch’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

