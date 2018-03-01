Church’s Chicken Names Distribution Center of the Year for 2017

Performance Foodservice – Caro Turns in Top Scores for Quality, Food Safety, and Other Key Performance Metrics

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken® recently announced the yearly recipient of its best-performing distribution center for 2017 – Performance Foodservice – Caro. The distinction places Performance Foodservice – Caro first among 14 total distribution centers in the Church’s Chicken network.

“Behind each great guest experience and every franchisee success story, is a Distribution Center who is helping the Church’s brand follow through on its promises. 2017 was an exceptional year for Performance Foodservice – Caro in terms of quality, reliability, and service,” said Chris Ward, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Management for Church’s.

Performance Foodservice – Caro – like all Church’s Distribution Centers – was evaluated across a number of categories, the most important being “Distribution Management of Fresh Chicken.” All categories are scored, weighted, and then totaled to arrive at a final performance score for the year. The same standards are used in evaluating all centers to ensure fairness and accuracy. Performance metrics and scoring consists of the following:

20% Distribution Management of Fresh Chicken

15% On-Hand Inventory Requirements

30% Digital Tracking Software Scores (a composite of two different systems)

15% Key Item Report

10% Distributor KPIs

10% Sale of Unapproved Items

While Performance Foodservice – Caro has often turned in excellent scores throughout the year, their extra effort and focus elevated them to the top of the system for 2017. As a reward, and as thanks, the entire staff at Performance Foodservice – Caro will get to enjoy a complimentary dinner celebration from Church’s Chicken. The event will be held at the Performance Foodservice – Caro Distribution Center in the near future.

“We are both fortunate and grateful to work with conscientious distribution partners like Performance Foodservice – Caro,” said Ward. “Their work is the backbone of our international brand reputation, and the foundation from which strong global growth is made possible. On behalf of all of us at Church’s, I’d like to say thank you and well done to the entire Performance Foodservice – Caro team.”

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

