Church’s Chicken Honors First Responders with 50 Percent OFF Combo Meals

Restaurant Thanks Local Heroes with Special Offer at Laredo, TX Locations

Laredo, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world, wants to thank all first responders in Laredo, TX for their dedication to the community by offering 50 percent OFF combo meals to all who present a valid work ID. This offer is currently available to all fire, police, ambulatory, border patrol and military personnel who are in uniform or present a valid work ID at participating Church’s restaurants.

“As a brand we are always trying to do more to support the communities we serve,” said Jeanie Hornia, Field Marketing Manager in the West U.S. for Church’s Chicken. “Stepping Up and Showing We Care are just a couple of our values that we are always trying to do right by.

Every day, while supplies last, all law enforcement, military and rescue workers are welcome to stop by participating restaurants in Laredo for half off of any individual combo meal.

If you’ve got a big crowd to feed, serve them something they’re sure to love and choose from Church’s freshly prepared, small batch chicken, juicy all white meat Tender Strips®, or any of its freshly prepared, savory side dishes such as creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, fries or famous honey-butter biscuits.

The offer is available for orders placed through drive-thru, dine-in and take-out. Guests must be sure to mention the special offer at the time of purchase in order to receive the discount.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

