Church’s Chicken Honors Decades of Dedicated Service from Valued Supply Partner

Pictured from left to right: Chris Ward, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Church’s Chicken, Mark Bollinger, retired account manager for Church’s Chicken at PFG, and Steve Lash, Senior Director of Distribution and Logistics at Church’s Chicken.

Mark Bollinger from Performance Foodservice Awarded Plaque at End-of-Year Banquet for Global Chicken Restaurant Brand

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Behind any successful international restaurant brand is a strong network of suppliers, distributors, and vendor partners making sure the guest experience is executed seamlessly across hundreds of global locations. For Church’s Chicken® – one of the world’s largest fried chicken restaurant brands – Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group (PFG), has been an important part of that network for 27 years. During that time, Mark Bollinger, a dedicated account manager, has consistently looked after Church’s business as though it were his own. After 27 years, Mark is retiring, and on December 12th, in honor of his great service to the brand, Church’s presented Bollinger with a plaque recognizing his contributions to the brand’s overall success.

“People like Mark Bollinger are rare and special individuals,” said Chris Ward, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain for Church’s. “Whenever someone takes ownership of their ability to make a positive difference in the way we run our business, that’s the kind of effort we applaud. We are all grateful for everything Mark has done for us over the years, and though we’ll miss him, we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Bollinger and his wife attended the annual end-of-year Church’s banquet, which included a presentation of a plaque thanking him for his long-standing commitment to excellence. The Church’s executive team was also in attendance, so they could personally shake hands with Bollinger and express their gratitude.

“Partners like PFG play a vital role in our quest to become the global franchisor of choice by ensuring products get to our restaurants on time, every time, allowing our teams to focus on preparing our world famous Chicken, scratch-made Biscuits, and delicious sides our guests love. Mark’s leadership, sense of urgency and service excellence makes him a vital part of our partnership with PFG. We are very grateful for all he has done–with Mark Bollinger’s unwavering commitment–to support our brand’s continued success,” said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer for Church’s.

