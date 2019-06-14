Church’s Chicken Grand Opening in Lincolnton, NC on Saturday, June 15

Celebration to Include Family Fun, Free Fried Chicken Cards, and Big Prize Giveaway

Lincolnton, NC (RestaurantNews.com) The delicious taste of Church’s Chicken’s® hand-battered, made-in-house, fried chicken, home-style sides, and scratch-made Honey Butter Biscuits is opening in Lincolnton, NC. On Saturday, June 15, the Church’s restaurant at 1129 East Main Street will unveil the brand’s all-new look, as part of the popular chicken brand’s expansion.

“Bringing good old-fashioned chicken to families all over the country has always been a goal of mine,” says Shawn Eby, CEO of Goalz Restaurant Group. “And there’s no better company for that than Church’s Chicken. We are so excited to take care of every guest who walks in our doors, in any of our locations.”

In honor of the restaurant’s grand opening on Saturday, June 15th, guests are invited to enjoy a celebration of great food and family-friendly fun from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. L-Town Radio will be on-site with the Prize Wheel, giving away coupons (one order of FREE 2-piece chicken, and one order of FREE 8-piece chicken), car chargers, wallets & more!

“This is an exciting opening for one of our favorite destinations,” said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations for Church’s Chicken. “The people of Lincolnton have been long-time fans of our quality food and great values.”

Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

