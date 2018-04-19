Church’s Chicken Executive Among Featured Speakers at Hispanicize 2018

Hector Munoz, industry veteran, joins distinguished panel at annual event

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Hector Munoz, executive vice president and chief global marketing officer for Church’s Chicken®, was a featured speaker on a panel-discussion participant – at Hispanicize 2018. He joined other knowledgeable industry experts for the three-day event at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami where influential Latino trendsetters and newsmakers gathered to discuss digital creation, journalism, entertainment, music, marketing, film, and technology entrepreneurship.

Joining Munoz was joined by Oscar Suris, head of corporate communications, Wells Fargo & Company; Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and Jonathan Guerin, senior public relations manager and spokesman for United Airlines.

“This event targets Latinos in the United States and Puerto Rico, and we view it as a launchpad for creative endeavors,” said Manny Ruiz, Founder of Hispanicize Media Group. “More than 2,000 of the nation’s most prominent Hispanic professionals are expected to attend this year’s event.”

According to Munoz, the nation is witnessing a distinct influence of Hispanic culture that has impacted the entire country—ranging from food, music, and sports, to even language. “At Church’s we are seeing this movement with Hispanic culture and food,” he said. “Due to the new culture push we are paying close attention to determine the role the new evolution will have in our innovation and consumer needs.”

Among others, top cultural trends that Hispanic marketers have been paying close attention to this year include music, soccer, and retro-acculturation, or the re-discovery of cultural roots and language.

Music among Hispanics is enjoyed in English and in Spanish—and has a massive influence on the listening habits of the entire country. An example is Justin Bieber’s legendary rendition of “Despacito,” that originated in Spanish with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and the immense global popularity it gained among non-Hispanics.

“Soccer will always remain a passion point for Hispanic consumers, and with the World Cup approaching, you will begin noticing that some brands will continue to translate their English ads into Spanish,” remarked Munoz. “But, you will also notice that major brands have now had time to change their marketing strategy, and allocate budgets to create organic, culturally relevant ads that resonate with this consumer.”

It is about reconnecting more with the cultural roots of the diverse populations’ brands represent, according to Munoz. “Events like Hispanicize help brands, including Church’s Chicken, get inspired and do more to reconnect with Hispanics and their cultural roots,” he said. “Additionally, the inspiration from these events needs to and will begin to play a larger role in food innovation, advertising, education and more.”

According to Munoz, last year was arguably one of the strangest years in American history for the Latino community with a rash of unprecedented headlines and natural catastrophes that made it particularly difficult for Hispanic brands to navigate the marketplace. “Hispanicize 2018 takes a look at how cultural and political trends impact Hispanic brands and we’ll make predictions for this year and beyond across a variety of key topics and industries.”

Details about the Hispanicize event can be found at www.facebook.com/Hispanicize, Instagram (@HispanicizeEvent); and Twitter and Periscope (@Hispanicize).

About Hector Munoz

Hector Munoz is a restaurant industry veteran who has more than 25 years of experience as a marketing executive, and as an inspirational, motivational role model. As head of the global marketing team at Church’s, he oversees all brand strategy and marketing in the United States, and internationally through the company’s Texas Chicken® brand. New product development, advertising and creative services, strategic planning and calendar activation, digital and social media engagement, consumer insights and metrics, and strategic partnerships are also under his supervision. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from California State Polytechnic University Pomona, and an MBA from the University of Miami.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken, freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double breasted. Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

