Church’s Chicken Celebrates 40 Years with Market Leader Oscar Andrade

The company proudly recognizes long-term employee with surprise celebration

Brownsville, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken® proudly celebrated the success of Market Leader Oscar Andrade just as his 40 year mark with the company rolled around earlier this month. Andrade, who is well-known in his community of Brownsville, Texas, has been recognized as one of the company’s top performers time and time again, winning “Market Leader of the Year” three times over the course of his career. Andrade, embodies what it means to lead others through his “Shadow of the Leader” mentality and has continually retained the lowest employee and manager turnover rate in his market.

“Everyone gets along with Oscar. He is quiet but wise, and always makes you feel like you are the most important person in the room,” said Juan A. Rivas, Zone Human Resources Director, Zone 1 at Church’s Chicken. “Every leader has used his market as a benchmark and tried to beat the overall results he has consistently delivered over the years.”

A career that first began as a cook for Andrade later advanced to Team Trainer, followed by Shift Leader, Assistant Manager, Restaurant Manager, Training Manager, and on to his present-day role as a Market Leader. “Oscar has spent four decades with the company and has been able to excel in throughout all of his positions,” said Rivas.

Andrade has played a major role in developing many leaders in the Church’s family, and is just as much involved in his community as he is with Church’s. In the past, he has donated food to the Youth Correction Center and has spoken to students on the topic of careers at Gladys Porter High School in Brownsville. Many refer to him as “Mr. Brownsville” or “Mr. Chicken” due to his passion and involvement in both the Brownsville and Church’s communities. As a touch of gratitude for his dedication and success over the last four decades, Andrade was caught by surprise by the Leaders in the Valley as well as his managers with a celebratory reception in the Brownsville Church’s location.

“Oscar has been a true professional not only within the company, but also within his community,” said Rivas. “He loves Brownsville and they are lucky to have him.”

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Chicken® or Texas Chicken® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about Church’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

866-571-3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com