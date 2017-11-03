Church’s Chicken Announces Several Leadership Promotions Ahead of 2018 Company Goals

Existing Team Members Tapped for Expanded Roles and More Streamlined Operations on a Global Scale

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As Church’s Chicken® continues to follow through on its mission to be the global franchisor of choice, the brand recently announced the promotion of a number of team members. All four of the employees will now be taking on senior leadership roles as part of Church’s strategic goal of developing winning teams and efficiently deploying resources to work globally.

“Our people have always been our greatest asset at Church’s,” said Chief Executive Officer, Joe Christina. “It is always very gratifying to be able to promote from within as it recognizes the tremendous dedication and talent of our best and brightest, and also inspires others to follow in their footsteps.”

Chris Ward

Chris Ward will now be the Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, following a promotion to Vice President of Purchasing made earlier in the year. His work in laying out and executing a refined supply chain strategy has so far resulted in millions of dollars of cost savings for the company and he will be further implementing his expertise to all domestic and international supply chain stakeholders.

Brendan Berg

Brendan Berg has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Operations Support. The move is an international expansion of Berg’s current responsibility overseeing all domestic operations including OPS standards, field training, guest recovery and the Operations Excellence Review program. He has also been instrumental in orchestrating the brand’s yearly Excellence in Leadership Conference and will continue to do so in the future.

Dan Krieger

Dan Krieger will be the new Vice President and Controller at Church’s – a move up from his role of Senior Director and Controller, which he originally took in 2008. During that time, Krieger has proactively taken on additional responsibilities for payroll, acquisitions and divestures, and managing domestic and international accounting teams. He will now provide direct support for the entire Church’s financial infrastructure.

Harriet Worrell

Harriet Worrell is being welcomed as the new Senior Director of Supply Chain after formerly serving as Director of Purchasing. She has been a vital liaison in strengthening internal and external supply relationships and will now also work to develop processes that generate value for restaurants and franchisees, and excellent experiences for guests.

This latest round of fine tuning to the Church’s organizational hierarchy reflects a renewed focus on growth, quality, and service excellence – all of which have been hallmarks of the company’s direction since Christina became CEO towards the end of 2016.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

866-571-3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com