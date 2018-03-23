Church’s Chicken Announces Promotion of Felicia White to Senior Director of Training & Development

Felicia White

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In keeping up with its strategic goals of developing winning teams and becoming the global franchisor of choice, Church’s Chicken® recently announced the promotion of Felicia White to Senior Director of Training & Development. White will now oversee and manage all training for Church’s domestic operations.

White’s career with Church’s began in 2007 as a National Field Trainer. In her most recent role as Director of Training & Development, White has managed all program updates, developed a dynamic team of national field trainers and has been instrumental in upgrading Church’s training materials, allowing Church’s restaurant team to utilize content and materials that help drive restaurant performance and improve guest experience. White has also made large improvements in the execution of Church’s Certified Restaurant Training Program, the Pathways to Excellence training systems, the development and delivery of all training content and the training support for the brand’s annual Excellence in Leadership Conference.

As the Co-Founder and Chairperson for the Church’s Women’s Forum—an internal organization focused on ways to create opportunities to motivate, retain and develop exempt employees within Church’s while fostering an inclusive work environment—White has played a tremendous role in elevating workplace performance and morale throughout the Church’s and Texas Chicken® brands.

In her new role, Felicia will co-lead a cross-functional project team to deliver the annual Executive Leadership Conference. She reports to Church’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Brendan Berg.

“Felicia truly is one of our best examples of a leader who Steps Up and Shows She Cares both within and outside the company,” said Berg. “Through her work with the Church’s Women’s Forum and Mentoring Circles Program and her community involvement outside the company, participating in events such as the Women’s Foodservice Forum and speaking at the CLO Exchange, Felicia has helped foster an environment that pushes all employees to strive for more.”

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Chicken® or Texas Chicken® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about Church’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

