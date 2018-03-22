Church’s Chicken Announces Promotion of Ada Duque to Director of International Research & Development

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken®, one of the largest fried chicken chains in the world, is once again demonstrating its commitment to igniting growth and developing winning teams with its latest promotion of Ada Duque. Duque, the woman behind some of Church’s® most innovative limited-time offers, has been promoted to Director of International Research & Development.

Duque began her Church’s career in 2013 as a Senior Research & Development Manager in Atlanta, GA where she handled domestic product development and brought a keen creative passion to the Church’s team. She has since excelled in building relationships with suppliers and franchisees, and in providing innovative new ideas to grow the Church’s brand. In her most recent role, Duque was responsible for supporting international product development of the full menu. Her product innovations have been the cornerstone of some of Church’s most successful promotional product campaigns, such as Church’s Honey-Butter Biscuit Tenders and Smokehouse Chicken.

Duque will now lead all product innovation outside of the U.S. and report directly to Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Kirk Waisner. While Church’s continues its journey to becoming a global QSR leader in flavor—Duque will continue her efforts to develop distinctive, permanent menu items and LTOs by bringing more locally relevant and unique tastes to guests.

“Ada’s creativity is rooted in her culinary talent, experience and curiosity,” said Waisner. “Her background and world travels enable her to bring a different perspective to the development of globally relevant products, and we are all excited to see her next big idea.”

Duque earned her Bachelor’s degree in Food Engineering at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University in Bogota, Colombia.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Chicken® or Texas Chicken® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about Church’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

866-571-3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com