Church’s Chicken and Church’s Partners Foundation Celebrate the Spirit of Giving with Las Vegas Scholarship Event

Local Franchisee Donating Portion of $5 Real Big Deal Sales on 11/30 to College Scholarship for Valley High School

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) With the holiday season right around the corner, one of Church’s most involved franchisees will be treating guests in Las Vegas a chance to give and receive with a scholarship fundraiser. On Thursday, November 30th from 4pm to 8pm, a portion of all $5 Real Big Deal sales will be donated to the Church’s Partners Foundation to fund two college scholarships for two qualified, local Valley High School students. Guests will also have the chance to get a little something back in return for their acts of kindness with prizes and giveaways available throughout the event.

“As a brand, we feel a great sense of pride when our franchisees Do the Right Thing by taking the initiative to give back to their communities, especially when it supports families through education,” said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer of Church’s Chicken. “Tony Lutfi is very active in his community, whether it’s providing meals for first responders in times of crisis, supporting his team members in their own personal career development, or his many years of participation in the Church’s Scholars program. His desire to give a local student a chance at college is just one more example of how committed Tony is to his neighbors.”

The fundraiser will take place at the Church’s Chicken restaurant located at 601 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV. Proceeds of every $5 Real Big Deal ordered between the hours of 4 pm – 8 pm will directly benefit the Church’s Scholars program. Guests ordering the $5 Real Big Deal will have a chance to spin the prize wheel and win free Church’s merchandise like hats, t-shirts, free-meal coupons and other giveaways. No purchase is necessary to receive prizes or giveaways.

“I’m a Las Vegas resident myself,” said Lutfi. “So, it is important to me to see my guests, friends, and neighbors succeed together. What starts as a college scholarship for one young person can set off a chain reaction of growth and positivity for a whole community. That’s what this event is all about, and we can’t wait to see everyone at Church’s.”

“Higher education is of critical importance the communities in which we sever and our guests,” said Ed Brett, President, Church’s Partners Foundation, Inc. “We are honored that so many members of the Church’s community including franchisees like Tony believe in the program and give back so willingly.”

Church’s Scholars is a program conducted by the Church’s Partners Foundation created to provide scholarships to eligible applicants through annual fundraisers and donations.

About Church’s Partners Foundation, Inc.

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2007, Church’s Partners Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to provide support and assistance to the employees and employees of franchisees of Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken®, their families and the communities in which they live. Programs include the Church’s Scholars Program which provides $1,000 scholarships to eligible applicants. For more information, visit www.churchspartners.org.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

866-571-3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com